Vijay Deverakonda: Kingdom is the first film where I feel calm before release

The team of Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, held a press meet on Wednesday, just a day ahead of the film’s global theatrical release on Thursday. Addressing the media, Vijay reflected on his feelings before the big day, describing how this experience has been different from his past films.

He said, “Usually before a film releases, things are a little chaotic. Everyone is a little nervous, and the phone doesn’t stop ringing. However, this is the first time I am feeling calm and content before the release day. In the last 2-3 years, I have had many sleepless nights. But last night, I had a good night’s sleep and came here to meet you all. If I am feeling this satisfied, it’s all because of the love Telugu film-goers are showering upon us, which reflects in the advance collections for Kingdom.”