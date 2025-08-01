Vijay Deverakonda: Kingdom is the first film where I feel calm before release

The team of Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, held a press meet on Wednesday, just a day ahead of the film’s global theatrical release on Thursday. Addressing the media, Vijay reflected on his feelings before the big day, describing how this experience has been different from his past films.
He said, “Usually before a film releases, things are a little chaotic. Everyone is a little nervous, and the phone doesn’t stop ringing. However, this is the first time I am feeling calm and content before the release day. In the last 2-3 years, I have had many sleepless nights. But last night, I had a good night’s sleep and came here to meet you all. If I am feeling this satisfied, it’s all because of the love Telugu film-goers are showering upon us, which reflects in the advance collections for Kingdom.”
Vijay also shared that director Gowtam Tinnanuri was unable to attend the event. “He has been working non-stop for the past 3-4 days. When I asked him to come to the press meet today, he said he would finally like some time off, and that he is planning a Tirupati visit with his family,” Vijay explained.
On the comparisons with KGF for its scale and visuals, Vijay clarified, “I like Prashanth Neel and the Rocky Bhai universe a lot, but this is not Gowtam Tinnanuri’s KGF. It’s Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Kingdom.”
Kingdom, which is set in a fictional Sri Lankan backdrop under military rule, follows a spy tasked with infiltrating enemy territory, only to find himself entangled in a morally conflicted journey. The film also stars Bhagyashri Borse, with Satyadev playing a key role as Siva. It is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios.
The technical crew includes Anirudh Ravichander for music, Jomon T John and Girish Gangadharan for cinematography, Navin Nooli for editing, and Avinash Kolla for production design, while Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza, and Real Satish handle action choreography.
Certified U/A by the censor board, Kingdom releases on July 31 in Telugu and will also be available in Hindi as Saamraajya. All eyes are now on Vijay Deverakonda and Gowtam Tinnanuri to strike gold at the box office.