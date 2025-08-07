Shruti Haasan Interview: Getting into what's right or wrong is not an actor's job

Noticeably, Shruti is the only prominent female presence in a cast otherwise brimming with popular male actors. When asked about her thoughts on action-driven, male-oriented cinema's resurgence in India, Shruti categorically explains, “As a musician, I have a specific genre and singing style, and I am particular in my vision. When I look at Lokesh’s work, I can relate to that clarity in his vision. As an actor, I like to do different kinds of roles. If you want to get into a social narrative of what’s right and wrong, that’s not my job. I am an actor and an audience member, and I enjoy Lokesh’s films.” Shruti, who earned a lot of popularity in Telugu cinema with films like Race Gurram and Yevadu, among many others, began her career in Hindi cinema with the 2009 actioner Luck. The film was not received well critically. Shruti recalls a heart-to-heart conversation with a friend shortly after the film was released. “When a very close friend, who has been with me since kindergarten, saw the film, he didn't hesitate to tell the truth. He said, ‘It’s not about the work being good or bad. I know what you are truly capable of, but I can’t see the sincerity. Either you call it quits, or do it properly.’ That hit me like a ton of bricks.”