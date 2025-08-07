Shruti Haasan Interview: Getting into what's right or wrong is not an actor's job

Coolie may be the first time Lokesh Kanagaraj is directing Shruti Haasan, but it’s not the first time the two have collaborated on a project. In March 2024, the duo took everyone by surprise with their joint appearance in the innovative music video ‘Inimel,’ sharing impressive chemistry on screen. “I remember meeting Lokesh briefly on Vikram sets. Much later, when it came to ‘Inimel’ casting, we all zeroed in on Lokesh. I like pairing the unexpected, both in music and life,” Shruti says.
However, when Lokesh came to hear the music video idea, he turned the tables on Shruti. “Lokesh pitched the film to me while I was pitching ‘Inimel’ to him. It was a major plot twist,” Shruti chuckles as she recalls. She plays Preethi in Coolie, and is understandably hesitant to share many details about her role. “One thing I can say is she will be relatable to many women. The men, too, will think, ‘We know a woman like her.”
In a fascinating casting coup, Shruti Haasan, the daughter of Kamal Haasan, the doyen of Tamil cinema, plays a significant role in Coolie, where she shares screen space with Rajinikanth, the other doyen. When asked what surprised her the most about working with Rajinikanth, Shruti says, “Everyone on sets would be buzzing with nervousness that ‘Rajini sir is coming!’ However, when he came on sets, Rajini sir actually had a reverse effect. He would make everyone feel at ease and bring real positivity to the sets. That’s been the real learning experience with him — it’s how to be off-camera, especially since an actor’s career is built on goodwill and human interactions.”
Noticeably, Shruti is the only prominent female presence in a cast otherwise brimming with popular male actors. When asked about her thoughts on action-driven, male-oriented cinema's resurgence in India, Shruti categorically explains, “As a musician, I have a specific genre and singing style, and I am particular in my vision. When I look at Lokesh’s work, I can relate to that clarity in his vision. As an actor, I like to do different kinds of roles. If you want to get into a social narrative of what’s right and wrong, that’s not my job. I am an actor and an audience member, and I enjoy Lokesh’s films.” Shruti, who earned a lot of popularity in Telugu cinema with films like Race Gurram and Yevadu, among many others, began her career in Hindi cinema with the 2009 actioner Luck. The film was not received well critically. Shruti recalls a heart-to-heart conversation with a friend shortly after the film was released. “When a very close friend, who has been with me since kindergarten, saw the film, he didn't hesitate to tell the truth. He said, ‘It’s not about the work being good or bad. I know what you are truly capable of, but I can’t see the sincerity. Either you call it quits, or do it properly.’ That hit me like a ton of bricks.”
Shruti mentions the 2011 film 7aum Arivu as the first film where she could see her evolution as an actor. “I was challenged immediately in that film. I jumped into it right from Anaganaga O Dheerudu, and it was a huge project with Suriya in the lead. It was a big role, and I spoke a lot of Tamil like I had never done in my life (laughs). But I think 3 (2012) is where I really broke out as a performer.” Besides being a movie star, Shruti also has a thriving career as an independent singer-songwriter. When asked about whether it was a conscious step to do fewer movie projects as she got busier with her music career, Shruti retorts, “A lot of people ask me this, and I want to clear this up — People always say, 'Shruti is always focused on films.' What they don’t get is that cinema is a big beast, and I can only try and balance it.”
Shruti feels that the indie music scene in India might have boomed, but it still needs more funding and support. She adds, “English independent music in India is struggling. For everyone here, English is the communicative language, and yet, we have not been able to crack that.” Shruti traces the presence of film music as a major factor in this dynamic. “Unlike Hollywood, where films and music are separate markets, films overlap with music over here. Film music is a Godzilla.” Shruti fondly remembers the era of 90s Indipop, adding, “Those music videos were better than most of the songs in our movies. We hadn't seen anything like ‘Oh Sanam’ before. Someone needs to pool together and fund it. That’s not been happening, because money always pilfers down the steepest slope, and that is film music.” While she has enjoyed a successful movie career in Telugu and Tamil cinema, Shruti mentions the indie music scene is why she prefers to live in Mumbai. “For an independent musician, Mumbai would be the best place to live.”
Even though she is the daughter of two successful film actors — Kamal Haasan and Sarika — Shruti clarifies that she never discusses her work opportunities with them. “After all, they are not going to shoot for 70 days; I am. I always have their advice and blessings when I need it, but when it comes to my decisions, I do it myself... and not just in films, but in life, too,” Shruti concludes.