Satyadev as Rao Bahadur stuns in first look poster

The makers of director Venkatesh Maha’s next film have officially unveiled its title as Rao Bahadur alongside the first look poster featuring Satyadev in the titular role. Presented by Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainments, and produced by Anurag Reddy and Sharath’s A+S Movies in association with SriChakraas Entertainments and Mahayana Motion Pictures, the project has already completed 50% of its shoot.

The poster of Rao Bahadur introduces Satyadev in an elaborate period costume, adorned with layers of pearl necklaces, a special turban, and well-crafted rings covering his fingers. His intense gaze is framed by a thick moustache, while peacock feathers form a vivid backdrop. The image also features a miniature child character, climbing his attire, sitting on his shoulders, and hanging by flowers, adding a surreal touch that hints at possible fantasy or metaphorical elements. While the tagline “Doubt is a demon” suggests underlying philosophical and psychological themes.