Breaking barriers: Muralikanth D chases his cinematic dream with Dhandoraa

After completing B Tech in Electronics, Muralikanth shifted to the US on work between 2014 and 2019. “My passion for cinema grew even stronger there. For someone like me, going to America itself was a big deal. So I asked myself, why can’t I make a film too?” he says. His friends also encouraged him, believing he was a good storyteller. While in the US, he attended filmmaking workshops during his free time. “My job was routine — go in the morning, return in the evening. It didn’t excite me. But cinema did. I attended workshops, learned how to write stories and prepare scripts,” he says.