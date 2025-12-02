Bhumika Chawla-starrer Euphoria gets new release date with official teaser

The new teaser also gives deeper glimpse into the film’s plotline, establishing Bhumika Chawla as an ambitious, hard-working school principal whose dedication to work has caused rifts in her personal life, particularly her son’s life. Gautham Vasudev Menon plays a law enforcement officer. The film also stars Nasser and Sara Arjun in key roles, besides featuring many other upcoming actors in ensemble cast like Rohith, Vignesh Gavireddy, Likhita Yalamanchali, Addala Prudhviraj, Kalpa Latha, Sai Srinika Reddy, Ashrita Vemuganti, Mathew Varghese, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveena Reddy, and Likith Naidu.