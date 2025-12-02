Bhumika Chawla-starrer Euphoria gets new release date with official teaser

We had earlier reported about Gunasekhar planning his next film Euphoria as a new-age psychological thriller with a social message. On Monday, the makers unveiled the official teaser of their film, also announcing a release date. Starring Bhumika Chawla in one of the lead roles, Euphoria is set to hit theatres on February 6 next year.
The new teaser also gives deeper glimpse into the film’s plotline, establishing Bhumika Chawla as an ambitious, hard-working school principal whose dedication to work has caused rifts in her personal life, particularly her son’s life. Gautham Vasudev Menon plays a law enforcement officer. The film also stars Nasser and Sara Arjun in key roles, besides featuring many other upcoming actors in ensemble cast like Rohith, Vignesh Gavireddy, Likhita Yalamanchali, Addala Prudhviraj, Kalpa Latha, Sai Srinika Reddy, Ashrita Vemuganti, Mathew Varghese, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveena Reddy, and Likith Naidu.
Kaala Bhairava is the music director for the film. Besides directing, Gunasekhar has also penned story and screenplay for the film. Meanwhile Neelima Guna is producing the film under Gunaa Teamworks banner. In the technical team, the film has cinematographer Praveen K Pothan, editor Prawin Pudi and art director Srinivas Kalinga. Eminent costume designer Poojitha Tadikona is onboard too.
Euphoria will mark the return to Telugu cinema for Bhumika Chawla, who has worked in many iconic Telugu films in the early 2000s, like Kushi, Naa Autograph and Missamma. It also marks her second collaboration with Gunasekhar after Okkadu.
Meanwhile, Sara Arjun will soon be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar.