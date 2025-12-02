Epic — First Semester teaser: A Sekhar Kammula hero meets a Sandeep Reddy Vanga heroine

After Baby, Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya will be seen in another film. We had reported about the film earlier, which is being directed by 90s — A Middle Class Biopic fame Aditya Hasan. On Monday, the team unveiled a new glimpse of the film, also officially announcing the title. The Anand-Vaishnavi film is now titled Epic — First Semester.
The new teaser begins with Vaishnavi’s character at her convocation ceremony as she thinks out loud about the qualities in her ideal life partner. The teaser interestingly uses segments from 90s — A Middle Class Biopic, to which Epic — The First Semester is a sequel, with Anand Deverakonda playing the grown up version of Master Rohan Roy’s character Aditya, who seems to be the complete opposite of her dream boy.
The teaser then finally introduces Anand’s character as he confidently struts around in his native attire, amidst a horde of white people. The teaser ends with an interesting declaration, about this is a love story between a Sandeep Reddy Vanga heroine and a Sekhar Kammula hero.
Epic — First Semester is produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. Hesham Abdul Wahab is composing music for the film. Other key technicians include Azeem Mohammad as the cinematographer and Navin Nooli as the editor.
Besides helming direction, Aditya Hasan has also penned the script for Epic — First Semester.