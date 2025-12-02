Epic — First Semester teaser: A Sekhar Kammula hero meets a Sandeep Reddy Vanga heroine

The new teaser begins with Vaishnavi’s character at her convocation ceremony as she thinks out loud about the qualities in her ideal life partner. The teaser interestingly uses segments from 90s — A Middle Class Biopic, to which Epic — The First Semester is a sequel, with Anand Deverakonda playing the grown up version of Master Rohan Roy’s character Aditya, who seems to be the complete opposite of her dream boy.