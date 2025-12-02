Varun Sandesh-starrer Nayanam to begin streaming on this date

On Monday, Zee5 announced the streaming date for one of its upcoming Telugu original series Nayanam. The psychological thriller will begin streaming on Zee5 on December 19.
Directed by Swathi Prakash, Nayanam stars Varun Sandesh in the lead role. It will be a six-part series that features Varun as Dr Nayan, presenting him in a darker, more psychologically complex space. By the looks of it, Nayanam promises to dives deep into the human psyche, where the line between truth and obsession blurs dangerously.
The thriller series also marks Varun’s maiden attempt in the web series space. In an official statement, Varun said about the show, “This is a completely new chapter for me. The character of Dr. Nayan challenged me in ways I’ve never experienced before, and the poster reflects just a glimpse of that intensity. OTT gives us the freedom to explore characters in more depth, and I’m thrilled to begin this journey with Telugu ZEE5.”
More details about the primary cast and crew are yet to be officially announced.
Varun Sandesh was seen in films like Rachirakam and Constable earlier this year.