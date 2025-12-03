Rag Mayur’s Anumana Pakshi gets a release window

A few weeks ago, we had reported about DJ Tillu director Vimal Krishna returning to direction with his next film Anumana Pakshi, starring Rag Mayur in the lead. On Tuesday, the makers announced a release window for their film.
Billed as a playful comedy, Anupama Pakshi is slated for a February 2026 release. The team also announced that the first single of the film will be released soon. The first look poster of the film, along with the motion teaser, was unveiled on the occasion of Dussehra. Revolving around a perennial skeptic and an overthinker, Anumana Pakshi promises to be a colourful, comic, and thoroughly quirky outing.
Rag Mayur is joined by Merin Philip as the female lead, while Prince Cecil, Anannayaa, and Charith round out the supporting cast. Sri Charan Pakala has composed music for the film. In its primary crew, the film has Sunil Kumar Nama on cinematography and Abhinav Kunapareddy on editing.
Production house Chilaka Productions, which had backed Aa Okkati Adakku, is behind this project and bills it as one of their most eccentric ventures yet. The project is being bankrolled by Rajiv Chilaka (of Chhota Bheem fame) alongside Rajesh Jagtiani, Hirachand Dand, and Naveen Chandra under Chilaka Productions.
Rag Mayur has appeared in films like Gandhi Tatha Chettu and Paradha and has headlined the Prime Video series Sivarapalli earlier this year He also made a cameo appearance in season 3 of the much acclaimed series The Family Man.