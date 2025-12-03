Rag Mayur’s Anumana Pakshi gets a release window

Billed as a playful comedy, Anupama Pakshi is slated for a February 2026 release. The team also announced that the first single of the film will be released soon. The first look poster of the film, along with the motion teaser, was unveiled on the occasion of Dussehra. Revolving around a perennial skeptic and an overthinker, Anumana Pakshi promises to be a colourful, comic, and thoroughly quirky outing.