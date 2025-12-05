Aegan's next with Court-fame Sri Devi titled Haiku

We had previously reported that actor Aegan is joining hands with Sri Devi, known for her performance in the hit Telugu film Court – State vs. A Nobody for a new project. The film has now been titled Haiku with a first look released by the makers. The upcoming film is directed by Yuvaraj Chinnasamy, known for his work in the TV series Aaha Kalyanam.
Apart from Sri Devi, Haiku is also expected to star Minnal Murali and Sesham Mike-il Fathima actor Femina George in a key role. According to the poster, the film looks to be a breezy romantic entertainer. Further details, including the plot and rest of the cast members are yet to be announced.
On the technical team, Haiku has music by Vijay Bulganin, cinematography by Priyesh Gurusamy and editing by Sakthi Pranesh. It has a screenplay jointly written by Yuvaraj as well as Hariharan Ram. Haiku has been backed by Dr D Arulanandhu and Mathewo Arulanandhu with Srinivas Niranjan serving as the co-producer.
This is actor Aegan's third collaboration with Vision Cinema House after Joe (2023) and Kozhipannai Chelladurai (2024). The latter was Aegan's first film as the lead and was directed by Seenu Ramasamy.
Besides Haiku, Sri Devi also has an untitled film with well-known producer Kotapadi J Rajesh starring as the lead. The film, which went on floors in July this year, also features popular Malayalam actor Arjun Ashokan, along with Aju Varghese, Abishek Joseph George, and Ashwin Kkumar, among others.