Yamini Bhaskar: I play a strong, independent woman in Psych Siddhartha

Nandu plays the lead role in Psych Siddhartha, with Yamini Bhaskar as the female lead. The film is set to release on December 12, and Yamini shares her journey with the project. The actress reveals that she took a break after her last film, Narthanasala, and post-Covid, she was searching for a role or story that truly excited her — and that’s when this script came along.
“Director Varun lives in our community. We used to go on walks together, and during one of those conversations, he told me about this story. It’s about a divorced woman with a child, and he asked me if I would be willing to play the character. I had never done a role like this before, so I felt it was something new for me,” says Yamini. Afterward, Varun narrated the complete story and detailed her character. “I loved Varun’s narration, and I got to play a strong, independent woman with a lot of scope for performance,” she adds, mentioning that she is confident that the film will bring her more opportunities.
Talking about her character, Yamini shares that she plays Shravya. “She walks out of a toxic relationship and chooses to live independently. Around the same time, Siddhartha also moves into the same locality after his own breakup. We connect, and eventually fall in love. Our journey begins there. It’s a very relatable and realistic love story,” she said.
After the trailer’s release, many drew comparisons to Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy. “Both films are completely different, and there is no reason to compare our film with Arjun Reddy,” she clarifies. Yamini adds that several friends reached out after watching the trailer and encouraged her to continue acting. “After the teaser came out, I decided I definitely want to continue in films,” said Yamini. She added that she is open to OTT projects as well if the role excites her.
The actress says she felt deeply connected to this film. “I was on a diet, so I brought my own food from home. We didn’t use caravans; instead, all of us sat together at the location and really enjoyed the shooting process,” she shares.
Yamini had earlier worked with Pawan Kalyan in Katamarayudu. Speaking about that experience, she shares, “On the first day of my shoot, I had a scene with Pawan Kalyan garu. I’m a classical dancer, and he spoke to me for nearly fifteen minutes, asking about my journey. He is a very down-to-earth person. I respect him not only as a star but also as a wonderful human being.”
Suresh Babu of Suresh Productions is releasing the film on December 12. “When Suresh Babu garu bought the film outright, we were all surprised. Director Varun and I actually got emotional when we saw our film’s posters at Rama Naidu Studios. We even took photos with them,” she says Yamini also mentions that she enjoyed working with Nandu. “He is a genuine and very honest person. I’m really happy I got to work with him,” Yamini signs off.