Yamini Bhaskar: I play a strong, independent woman in Psych Siddhartha

“Director Varun lives in our community. We used to go on walks together, and during one of those conversations, he told me about this story. It’s about a divorced woman with a child, and he asked me if I would be willing to play the character. I had never done a role like this before, so I felt it was something new for me,” says Yamini. Afterward, Varun narrated the complete story and detailed her character. “I loved Varun’s narration, and I got to play a strong, independent woman with a lot of scope for performance,” she adds, mentioning that she is confident that the film will bring her more opportunities.