Aadhi Pinisetty’s much-delayed Drive gets a release date

Aadhi Pinisetty, who is playing a major role in the upcoming Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2, has another film release coming up with Drive. Directed by Malayalam actor-filmmaker Jenuse Mohamed, the film has finally received a release date after plenty of delays on production level. Drive will arrive in theatres in November 12.
The team also announced that the official teaser of the film will be unveiled on Thursday, December 4. Produced by Anandha Prasad of Bhavya Creations banner, Drive also stars Madonna Sebastian and Anish Kuruvilla among others.
By the looks of it, Drive promises to be a high-octane with an element of sci-fi and dystopia. Reportedly, the makers have already sold the streaming rights to Prime Video, where the film will begin streaming 4 weeks after the theatrical release.
In the technical team, Abhinandham Ramanujam is the cinematographer and Prawin Pudi is the editor. Other key crew members include Marek Solek as the action director and Osho Venkat as the music director. Naga Sai has penned the dialogues.
Aadhi Pinisetty, who is known for his work in films like Rangasthalam, was also seen in the web series Mayasabha earlier this year, where he played an influential political figure. The makers have already announced season 2 for the series.