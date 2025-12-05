GOAT producer: Our director leaked scenes from his own film

The teaser of Sudigali Sudheer's next, GOAT, was released by the makers on Tuesday. However, the event was shrouded in controversy. A few days ago, the producer of the film, Chandrasekhar, publicly called out the film’s director Naresh Kuppili for making inappropriate comments about the GOAT's lead actor, Divyabharathi, and removed him from the project, deciding to finish the project on his own. This time around, while both Divyabharathi and Chandrasekhar were present at the teaser launch event, Sudheer did not attend the same. According to a source, Sudheer, who is very close to Naresh, chose not to participate in the promotional activities, in solidarity with the filmmaker.
Later, addressing the subject, Chandrasekhar stated that Naresh lacked both talent and professionalism. “We invested a lot of money into this project, but there was hardly any progress. When they asked for an additional Rs 1 crore, I provided that as well, but nothing changed. That’s when I decided to finish the film with my own team,” he said. Chandrasekhar further alleged that the director leaked some scenes from the film. “Which director leaks his own film? But mine did. His behaviour has been extremely disappointing,” said the producer.
Chandrasekhar then reported the matter to the Film Chamber after Naresh shared scenes on social media. “The Chamber advised me to file a police complaint, and we have done it,” he confirmed.
Talking about Sudheer's absence from the event, Chandrasekhar said, “Sudheer’s upbringing is very good, and his parents are wonderful people. The issue is currently with the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, and because of that, Sudheer may not be attending promotions. I hope he will join the remaining promotional events.”
Speaking about his earlier film Adbutham, Chandrasekhar Reddy said he would later reveal details about the hero who allegedly interfered in both films. “We locked Adbutham at a runtime of two hours and twenty minutes, but when we checked the final copy, it was two hours and four minutes. When I asked the director, I found out that portions involving the heroine were cut,” he said, adding that he will address this issue and the actor’s involvement at a later time.