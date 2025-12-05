GOAT producer: Our director leaked scenes from his own film

The teaser of Sudigali Sudheer's next, GOAT, was released by the makers on Tuesday. However, the event was shrouded in controversy. A few days ago, the producer of the film, Chandrasekhar, publicly called out the film’s director Naresh Kuppili for making inappropriate comments about the GOAT's lead actor, Divyabharathi, and removed him from the project, deciding to finish the project on his own. This time around, while both Divyabharathi and Chandrasekhar were present at the teaser launch event, Sudheer did not attend the same. According to a source, Sudheer, who is very close to Naresh, chose not to participate in the promotional activities, in solidarity with the filmmaker.