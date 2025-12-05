Nagabandham makers erect massive set for a major schedule

Virat Karrna, of Peddha Kapu fame, is playing the lead role in the upcoming film Nagabandhanam. Directed by Abhishek Nama, the film features Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon as the female leads, with Kishore Annapureddy producing it. The shoot is currently underway at Nanakramguda, where the makers have erected a massive set and are filming even during night schedules.
The set features giant Dasavatharam idols of Lord Vishnu arranged in a circular formation across a large area. The film is a mystic thriller with elements of mythology and adventure. “The set cost us ₹4.5 crore,” said director Abhishek Nama, adding that this is the second major set constructed for the film as required by the storyline. Ashok Kumar is the art director.
“When you watch the film on screen, it’s going to be a visual wonder, and you will feel the thrill,” Abhishek said. He revealed that 90% of the shoot has been completed, with the remaining portions to be wrapped up soon. “We will be shooting in this new set for another fifteen days, after which the entire production will be completed,” he added.
The makers are planning to release the film next summer. As the story involves heavy adventure and mythological elements, the film requires extensive computer graphics. According to a source, the film includes adventure sequences reminiscent of the classic Pataal Bhairavi, aiming to give audiences a similar sense of thrill.
Nagabandham marks Virat Karrna’s second film as a lead actor. He made his debut with Peddha Kapu, directed by Srikanth Addala. Though the film did not perform well commercially, Virat’s performance received appreciation from all quarters.