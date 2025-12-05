Pushpa 2 to release in Japan on this date

This Sankranthi season in India will see several Telugu biggies clashing at the box office, including films led by Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Ravi Teja, Naveen Polishetty, and Sharwanand. But in Japan, Allu Arjun is competing with no one but himself. Everyone knows that Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and starring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, was a massive hit in India. Now, the film is gearing up for its Japanese release on January 16, 2026.
Several Telugu star films have previously released in Japan. NTR’s Devara hit Japanese screens and the actor received unprecedented promotion there. Some of Prabhas’ films have also been released in Japan, where Telugu stars enjoy a strong fan base and audiences show great interest in Telugu cinema. Even RRR had a massive release in Japan last year.
With Pushpa 2 now set for its Japanese release, the Japanese-language trailer has already been unveiled. The film wasn’t just a blockbuster in Telugu — it achieved huge success in Hindi as well, with collections comparable to those of top Bollywood stars.
Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the team has already announced another sequel, Pushpa 3, which is in the pipeline.
Currently, Allu Arjun is working on a high-budget film directed by Atlee, co-starring Deepika Padukone.