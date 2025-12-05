Pushpa 2 to release in Japan on this date

This Sankranthi season in India will see several Telugu biggies clashing at the box office, including films led by Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Ravi Teja, Naveen Polishetty, and Sharwanand. But in Japan, Allu Arjun is competing with no one but himself. Everyone knows that Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and starring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, was a massive hit in India. Now, the film is gearing up for its Japanese release on January 16, 2026.