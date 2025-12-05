RGV to debut as lead actor in Showman

Interestingly, Rama Satyanarayana has previously produced films directed by RGV. “I produced around five films with RGV as director, and two of them — Ice Cream and Ice Cream 2 — were quite popular,” he said. He also stated that RGV is a personality worth a ₹50-crore remuneration. “But he did not ask for remuneration for this film. He wants to take it after the film is completed.”