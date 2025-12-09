Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi gets a release date

It’s been a while since the makers of Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi, the Telugu remake of popular Malayalam hit Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey provided an update on their film. The shoot commenced last year, followed by a few poster releases earlier this year. However, on Sunday, the team broke the dry spell, announcing the release date for both the film’s teaser as well as the film itself.
Starring Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba, Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi will released in theatres on January 23. Meanwhile, the first teaser will be released tomorrow.
Produced jointly by Movie Verse Studios and S Originals, the film marks the directorial debut of AR Sajeev. S Originals, which recently backed the critically acclaimed 35 – Chinna Katha Kaadu, is positioning the project as a comedic drama with a socially conscious core. The supporting cast includes Brahmaji among others, while the technical crew features Jay Krish as music composer and Deepak Yeragara as cinematographer.
Majority of the shoot took place in Rajahmundry earlier this year. The team wrapped up their entire shoot yesterday, which they announced in a social media post. The film was initially announced for release on August 1, before being postponed for undisclosed reasons.
Tharun Bhascker was recently seen in a supporting role in Santhana Prapthirasthu. Meanwhile, Eesha Rebba headlines season 2 of the web series 3 Roses, which will begin streaming on December 12.