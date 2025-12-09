Gurram Paapi Reddy marks its territory with December 19 release

The postpone of Akhanda 2 has caused ripples in the film industry, causing many filmmakers to rethink their release plans. While Akhanda 2 makers are yet to set a release date, the Gurram Paapi Reddy has now established its hold on December 19, setting the same as their release date.
This comes as a surprise because the makers of Gurram Paapi Reddy hadn’t shared any major updates in the past few months, post it’s teaser release in August. Now, with a 10 day window, the team needs to pump up the promotional activities in order to have a strong chance at the box office. As of now, Gurram Paapi Reddy is the only major Telugu film release scheduled for that weekend.
Meanwhile, the next single from the film will be released later today at an official event in Hyderabad. The primary team for the film, including its cast members Faria Abdullah, Naresh Agastya, Rajkumar Kasireddy,Vamsidhar Kosigi, and Jeevan will be in attendance.
The crime comedy features a strong supporting cast including Jeevan Kumar, John Vijay, and Motta Rajendran. Veteran comedian Brahmanandam makes a special appearance, while Tamil actor Yogi Babu is seen briefly as Udraj, adding further intrigue. The film is produced by Venu Satti, Amar Bura, and Jayakanth (Bobby), and presented by Dr Sandhya Goli.
The teaser of Gurram Paapi Reddy had offered audiences a fun glimpse into what appears to be an offbeat crime comedy. Naresh plays a conman who ropes in a curious crew for his heist. Speaking about the project, director Murali Manohar described it as “a contemporary story bringing together humour, crime, and eccentric characters.” Krishna Saurabh has composed music for the film.
Faria Abdullah was last seen in Mathu Vadalara 2, which released in October last year.