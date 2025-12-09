Kiran Abbavaram shares production update on Chennai Love Story; see pictures

The earlier-released title glimpse revealed a story that seems to explore the theme of finding love after heartbreak. In the glimpse, the lead pair were seated on a beach and having a conversation on love and relationships. Gouri’s character asks whether Kiran’s character has watched Baby, reflecting on the idea of first love. In response, Kiran’s character offers a philosophical take, suggesting that if first love was the only true love, then every love story would end with one’s mother, “The real first love for everyone.” He adds that a failed first love may indicate that a better one is on the way.