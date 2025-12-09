Kiran Abbavaram shares production update on Chennai Love Story; see pictures

After a long wait, Kiran Abbavaram has shared an update on his upcoming film Chennai Love Story. Sharing pictures from the shoot, the actor shared a couple of selfies with the team, which also had his co-star Sri Gouri Priya and said that the team has completed a major schedule of filming.
Written and directed by Ravi Namburii, Chennai Love Story is described as a soulful romantic drama. The film is backed by producers Sai Rajesh, SKN, and Dheeraj Mogilineni under the banners of Mass Movie Makers and Amrutha Productions. Sai Rajesh, known for Baby and Colour Photo, is also credited with the story.
The earlier-released title glimpse revealed a story that seems to explore the theme of finding love after heartbreak. In the glimpse, the lead pair were seated on a beach and having a conversation on love and relationships. Gouri’s character asks whether Kiran’s character has watched Baby, reflecting on the idea of first love. In response, Kiran’s character offers a philosophical take, suggesting that if first love was the only true love, then every love story would end with one’s mother, “The real first love for everyone.” He adds that a failed first love may indicate that a better one is on the way.
Chennai Love Story’s music is composed by Mani Sharma. Vishwas Daniel handles the cinematography, Santhosh Naidu is the editor, and Bhaskar Mudavat is the art director.