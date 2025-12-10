Nari Nari Naduma Murari makers set release date

The makers of Sharwanand’s upcoming family entertainer Nari Nari Naduma Murari had earlier announced their decision to release their film on Sankranthi 2026. On Tuesday, the team shared the release date. Directed by Ram Abbaraju, the film will have its premiere show on January 14, 2026, at 5.49pm. Also, in a rare instance, the movie is opting for an evening release.
Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner in association with Adventures International, Nari Nari Naduma Murari features Samyuktha and Sakshi Vaidya as the female leads. The film promises a vibrant mix of humour, heartfelt emotions, and engaging family drama.
The team also released a new poster on the occasion, which features a perplexed looking Sharwanand standing in the middle, as the two women in his life, played by Samyuktha and Sakshi, look on. While Samyuktha appears a little miffed, Sakshi has a cheerful demeanour. Meanwhile, the poster backdrop features a traditional setup with floral decorations and lush greenery, giving the poster a festive feel with a humorous undertone.
The soundtrack is composed by Vishal Chandra Shekar. Bhanu Bogavarapu provides the story, with Nandu Savirigana contributing dialogues. Art direction is managed by Brahma Kadali.
Interestingly, Sharwa’s previous Sankranthi hits, Shatamanam Bhavati and Express Raja, also released on January 14.
Other major releases scheduled for Sankranthi week release include Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab, Anaganaga Oka Raju, Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapati and Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara starrer Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu. While The Raja Saab makers have already set January 9 as the release, other films are yet to lock a specific date.
Ram Abbaraju is largely known for his debut film Samajavaragamana that has acquired a cult status since its release.