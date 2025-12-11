Venkatesh-Trivikram film titled Aadarsha Kutumbam House no: 47 - AK 47

We had earlier reported about Venkatesh working with Trivikram in his next film, which is being produced by Haarika and Hassine Creations. On Wednesday morning, the team announced the official title of their project.
The Venkatesh-Trivikram film is now titled Aadarsha Kutumbam House no 47 - AK 47. The team also shared the first look poster on the occasion, which features a jovial-looking Venkatesh in the middle of a road, either towards a city life or probably away from it, probably enthused about a new journey in life. By the looks of it, the film promises to be a family entertainer, with strong emphasis on sentiments and feel-good drama.
The producers also confirmed that Srinidhi Shetty, who was recently seen in Telusu Kada, is part of the lead cast. Aadarsha Kutumbam House no 47 - AK 47 is being produced by S Radha Krishna. More details about the primary cast and crew are yet to be announced. The film is tentatively slated for Summer 2026 release.
Meanwhile, Venkatesh will next be seen in an extended cameo in the much anticipated Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara starrer Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu that is slated for theatrical release on Sankranthi next year.