Venkatesh-Trivikram film titled Aadarsha Kutumbam House no: 47 - AK 47

The Venkatesh-Trivikram film is now titled Aadarsha Kutumbam House no 47 - AK 47. The team also shared the first look poster on the occasion, which features a jovial-looking Venkatesh in the middle of a road, either towards a city life or probably away from it, probably enthused about a new journey in life. By the looks of it, the film promises to be a family entertainer, with strong emphasis on sentiments and feel-good drama.