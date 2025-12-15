Anaswara Rajan signs her next Telugu project after Champion

Anaswara Rajan, who will soon be making her Telugu debut with Roshan Meka starrer Champion, has now officially signed her next Telugu film. The untitled project, which will have its title announcement on Sunday, is tentatively billed as New Guy In Town.The film promises to be a youth-centric entertainer.
Mahesh Uppala, who earlier directed the web series Oka Chinna Family Story, is the director for the film. The film has music by Thaman S, and cinematography by Raja Mahadevan. The first teaser of the film, unveiled last week by Thaman, stood out for its peppy vibe and heavy use of animation.
By the looks of it, the film is a youth-centric entertainer with a comic book style treatment. With the little hints given in the teaser, the story revolves around a young couple on the run. The teaser also made it clear that majority of its primary cast and crew would be newcomers. The film also marks maiden production for What Next Entertainments.
Meanwhile, Anaswara’s Telugu debut Champion, directed by another debutant Pradeep Advaitham, is slated for a theatrical release on December 25.