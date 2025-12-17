Varun Sandesh: One good film is enough to make a comeback

Varun Sandesh began his film career on a high note with Sekhar Kammula’s Happy Days in 2007. The film became a major success and established him as a promising young actor. While he went on to deliver a few notable films, the last few years did not offer him the kind of breakthroughs he was hoping for. Now, Varun is returning to the spotlight with the web series Nayanam, which is set to premiere on ZEE5 on December 19.
Pointing out that Nayanam is not his first web series, Varun says, “I did Hey Krishna a few years ago, when OTT platforms were not as popular as they are today.” He explains that what drew him to Nayanam was the way director Swathi Prakash Mantripagada and creative producer Sadhika Quatoon narrated the story. “The moment they narrated it, I felt a sense of excitement and curiosity. The screenplay keeps unfolding in an engaging way. There is a sci-fi touch to the series, and although such a story may not happen in real life, the narration makes it feel believable,” he says.
Varun adds that the core idea of the series will connect strongly with audiences. “People are often more curious about what is happening in someone else’s life than their own. That thought connects with everyone, and even the director felt the same way,” he says. The actor also underwent a complete transformation for Nayanam. “My look has changed entirely because of the character. It’s something I haven’t done in my 18-year career. The role has grey shades, but he is still the protagonist, which makes it very interesting,” he notes. Speaking about the structure of the web series, Varun points out that each episode ends with a suspense element that pushes the viewer to watch the next one. “Even while Swathi was narrating the story, I kept wondering what would happen next. I think the audience will feel the same curiosity when they watch it,” he says.
Sharing his thoughts on the evolution of the OTT space, Varun says, “I never differentiate between films and web series. For me, content is what matters. Whether it’s OTT or theatres, I want people to feel that I gave a good performance. If a role excites me, I am ready to do it,” he says. Interestingly, Nayanam also marks the first time in Varun Sandesh’s career that he has worked with a woman filmmaker. “A senior woman director had narrated a story to me long ago, but it didn’t materialise. With Swathi, I really admired her passion for making meaningful content. She has done a fantastic job,” he says.
Varun reveals that Nayanam has given him a sense of creative fulfillment that was missing for a while. “The promotions are going well, and the producers Ram Talluri and ZEE5 have supported the project with everything it required,” he adds.
Addressing whether Nayanam marks a comeback for him, Varun responds cautiously. “I don’t know if I should call it a comeback, but I can confidently say that I am returning with good content.” Reflecting on his early career, when many believed he would become a big star, Varun admits that things did not go as planned. “There are many reasons, and everyone has their own opinion. But one thing is clear — I couldn’t deliver what people expected from me through my films,” he said. Varun admits that he is not fully satisfied with some of the films he has done. “When you are successful, many good stories come your way. When you are not, your choices become limited. I had to select from whatever opportunities came my way, and that also played a role in some films not working,” he explains.
After taking a brief break and travelling to the USA, Varun returned with Induvadana, which did not perform as expected. He later played a negative role in Michael, which earned him appreciation. “People liked my performance as a villain. If the film had been successful, it might have opened up more opportunities for similar roles. I am definitely open to doing strong negative characters,” he clarifies. Talking about Nindha, Varun mentions that the producer recovered the investment through OTT and satellite rights. “It was a good film and helped in rebuilding my career,” he said.
He also spoke about Viraaji, where he experimented with a unique hairstyle, and Constable, which he described as another experimental project. “Promotion plays a crucial role. Unfortunately, many people didn’t even know Constable was releasing,” he says.
Varun believes that all it takes is one strong project to turn things around. “One good film is enough to come back, and I am putting my best efforts into finding that project,” he notes, adding that he often analyses his mistakes during difficult phases. “There are situations where you can’t blame just one thing. There are multiple factors involved,” Varun says.
Recalling his stint on Bigg Boss Season 3, Varun clarifies that the show was not scripted. “We were just being ourselves. I didn’t even realise I had to ‘play a game.’ Entering the house with my wife made it a unique experience. Staying inside for months without a phone or TV was something completely new,” he recalls. Asked if he would consider returning to Bigg Boss, Varun says it would be difficult due to his current commitments. “I have a few projects in hand, and I am quite busy,” he says, adding that he is currently working on a new love story, along with two other interesting projects.
Summing up his approach to work, Varun says, “I want to do content that engages people. Whether it’s a film or a web series, my goal is to entertain the audience. When a story is narrated to me, I clear all my doubts before the shoot. If I feel something is not working during filming, I share my thoughts with the director once or twice. Beyond that, I respect the director’s vision and never force my ideas.”