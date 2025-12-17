Varun Sandesh: One good film is enough to make a comeback

Varun adds that the core idea of the series will connect strongly with audiences. “People are often more curious about what is happening in someone else’s life than their own. That thought connects with everyone, and even the director felt the same way,” he says. The actor also underwent a complete transformation for Nayanam. “My look has changed entirely because of the character. It’s something I haven’t done in my 18-year career. The role has grey shades, but he is still the protagonist, which makes it very interesting,” he notes. Speaking about the structure of the web series, Varun points out that each episode ends with a suspense element that pushes the viewer to watch the next one. “Even while Swathi was narrating the story, I kept wondering what would happen next. I think the audience will feel the same curiosity when they watch it,” he says.