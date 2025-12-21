James Cameron to Rajamouli: ‘Call Me When You’re Shooting Something Fun—with Tigers’

Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron’s much-awaited epic science-fiction and fantasy adventure film Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to release on December 19. Directed by Cameron, the film is the third installment in the blockbuster Avatar franchise. Ahead of its release, Cameron joined hands with Indian ace director SS Rajamouli for an engaging conversation about the film.
The two visionary directors spoke candidly about large-scale storytelling, their individual creative processes, and the shared nervousness that comes with releasing films of such massive scale. Their interaction offered rare insights into the minds of filmmakers who continue to redefine the boundaries of global cinema.
During the conversation, James Cameron brought up Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi and asked about its progress. Responding to this, Rajamouli said, “It’s been almost a year since we started, and we still have about seven or eight months to go. We are in the middle of the shoot.” This update delighted fans of Mahesh Babu as well as cinema lovers, as it indicated that nearly half of the film has been completed.
Reacting to Rajamouli’s response, Cameron quipped, “Call me when you are shooting something fun—something with tigers,” which left Rajamouli laughing.
Sharing his experience watching Avatar: Fire and Ash, SS Rajamouli said he felt “like a child in the theatre,” praising Cameron’s ability to constantly elevate cinematic spectacle while keeping emotion at the core of storytelling. He also recalled how Avatar ran for nearly a year in Hyderabad, highlighting how the franchise continues to set benchmarks for immersive big-screen experiences.
James Cameron, in turn, expressed his admiration for Rajamouli’s cinematic vision and revealed his desire to visit the Indian filmmaker’s set. “I’m going to come to your set. You can give me a camera, and I’ll operate it. I can even give you a few shots like a second unit director,” Cameron said.
Responding warmly, Rajamouli said, “Sir, you’re putting me on the moon. I’ll somehow hold you to that promise and bring you to Hyderabad to my film sets. I can’t wait.”