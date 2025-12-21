James Cameron to Rajamouli: ‘Call Me When You’re Shooting Something Fun—with Tigers’

During the conversation, James Cameron brought up Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi and asked about its progress. Responding to this, Rajamouli said, “It’s been almost a year since we started, and we still have about seven or eight months to go. We are in the middle of the shoot.” This update delighted fans of Mahesh Babu as well as cinema lovers, as it indicated that nearly half of the film has been completed.