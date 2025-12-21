Telugu

Sampoornesh Babu to appear in a violent avatar in Nani’s The Paradise

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is slated for a theatrical release on March 26 next year
We had earlier reported about actors like Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal being part of Nani starrer The Paradise. On Friday, the makers shared a surprising update about Sampoornesh Babu playing a key role in the film.

The makers also shared a character poster that captures a never-seen-before avatar of Sampoornesh Babu. He will be seen playing the protagonist’s best friend, named Biryani. The poster caption read, “A story cannot be set in Hyderabad without Biryani.  Introducing an all new Sampoornesh  as 'Biryani' from The Paradise.”

The film is directed by Srikanth Odela of Dasara fame. Anirudh has been signed to compose music for the film. The technical crew includes cinematographer CH Sai, editor Navin Nooli, and production designer Avinash Kolla. More details about the film’s ensemble cast are yet to be officially announced, although the makers are reportedly considering Srinidhi Shetty and Kayadu Lohar for the film.

The Paradise is scheduled to release theatrically on March 26, 2026, and slated to arrive in multiple languages besides Hindi — namely Hindi, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.

Sampoornesh Babu headlined the comedy-dram Sodara earlier this year. 

