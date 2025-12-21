Sampoornesh Babu to appear in a violent avatar in Nani’s The Paradise

The film is directed by Srikanth Odela of Dasara fame. Anirudh has been signed to compose music for the film. The technical crew includes cinematographer CH Sai, editor Navin Nooli, and production designer Avinash Kolla. More details about the film’s ensemble cast are yet to be officially announced, although the makers are reportedly considering Srinidhi Shetty and Kayadu Lohar for the film.