Praneeth Prattipati: I could have easily treated Patang like Baby

That’s when the real challenge began for Patang team, though, as Praneeth shares how he really underestimated the VFX process. “We didn’t know what we were getting into. Especially with the kites' visuals, we had no reference point,” he adds. The overall VFX process took 14 months, Praneeth recalls, adding, “After seeing the footage, the studio doubled the quotation. We eventually hired Kishore, a freelancer from Vijaywada, who did the kite CG for us. Every time we faced a delay, we thought, ‘Okay, we will release it next month.’ But this pattern would happen every time, where at every stage of CG work, we underestimated the time required for the process. And yet, we didn’t compromise on anything. Until we were satisfied, we didn’t leave it. From Manja to kites, it is all CG in our film.”