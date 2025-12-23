Dheekshith Shetty confirmed to be part of DQ41 cast

Dheekshith Shetty, who recently impressed Telugu film-goers with his intense performance in Rashmika Mandanna starrer The Girlfriend, is now officially announced as part of the lead cast of upcoming Dulquer Salmaan-Pooja Hegde starrer, tentatively titled DQ41.
The makers also released a new character poster, which features Dheekshith dressed as a middle-class, office-going man, humble and grounded in his demeanour, in complete contrast with his appearance in The Girlfriend. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan in the lead cast.
DQ41 is being directed by debutant Ravi Nelakuditi, and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, marking the production house’s milestone 10th venture. The film was officially launched in August with a puja ceremony, with prominent personalities like Nani, Srikanth Odela and Buchi Babu Sana present at the launch ceremony.
The film, planned for a release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada, is reportedly set in Andhra Pradesh and is billed as a contemporary love story intertwined with rich drama. The technical team for the film includes GV Prakash Kumar for music, Anay Om Goswamy as cinematographer and Avinash Kolla handling production design.
This will be the first time Pooja and Dulquer will be sharing screen. Dulquer’s other upcoming Telugu projects include Aakasamlo Oka Tara. Meanwhile, DQ41 will mark Pooja Hegde’s return to Telugu cinema in a lead role after nearly 4 years. Her last major appearance was in the 2022 film Acharya.