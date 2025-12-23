Vijay Deverakonda's next titled Rowdy Janardhana

We had earlier reported about Vijay Deverakonda working with filmmaker Ravi Kiran Kola on one of his upcoming projects. On Monday, the makers officially announced Rowdy Janardhana as the title of their film.
The team also released a high-octane glimpse of their film at a grand event held in Hyderabad. While Vijay Deverakonda was not present at the event, producer Dil Raju, and Ravi Kiran Kola among others interacted with the media.
On the occasion, Dil Raju, who is producing the film under the banner of SVC Creations, shared that this will be the first time Vijay Deverakonda will be speaking in an East Godavari accent in any film. Among others, production designer Dino Shankar was present at the event.
The Vijay Deverakonda starrer is reportedly set against the backdrop of Rayalaseema, incorporating political elements. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead in the film. Other key technicians include Praveen Raja as the costume designer, and cinematographer Anand C Chandran.
The title glimpse, which was unveiled at the event, is yet to be officially released online. However, going by the reactions of the netizens, the film promises to be a relentless action saga, gritty in its violence and portrayal of raw masculinity.
The makers of Rowdy Janardhana are aiming for an early to mid 2026 release.