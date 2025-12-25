Nidhhi Agerwal responds to Sivaji’s remarks on event outfit, calls out victim-blaming narrative

Actor Nidhhi Agerwal has finally addressed the controversy surrounding her recent public appearance in Hyderabad, after Telugu actor Sivaji sparked outrage with comments suggesting that her clothing may have “provoked” the crowd that mobbed her.

The incident occurred on December 17, when Nidhhi visited Hyderabad’s Lulu Mall for the launch of a song from her upcoming film The Raja Saab. Videos from the event quickly went viral, showing the actor overwhelmed by a large crowd of men as her security team struggled to escort her safely to her car. Nidhhi appeared visibly shaken in the footage.

Following the incident, Sivaji held a press conference where he reiterated his long-standing views on female actors dressing “modestly” at public events. Without directly naming her initially, he implied that Nidhhi’s outfit may have contributed to the situation. In contrast, he remarked that Samantha Ruth Prabhu was “fortunate” to be wearing a saree when she faced a similar crowding incident at a store opening on December 21.

Breaking her silence after Sivaji’s remarks, Nidhhi shared a photo from the Lulu Mall event on social media, accompanied by a pointed statement: “Blaming the victim is called manipulation.” She did not mention Sivaji by name but made her stance clear.

During the press meet, Sivaji defended his comments when questioned about why responsibility was being placed on actresses instead of calling out inappropriate behaviour by men. He responded by saying that men would not listen and would continue attempting to touch or take pictures with actors regardless. He also insisted that he was not blaming either Nidhhi or Samantha while continuing to argue that female actors should be more cautious.

Addressing Samantha’s experience, Sivaji claimed that wearing a saree gave her an “advantage”, adding that younger audiences lack boundaries and that such incidents have happened even in the past, citing examples involving legendary actors. He further argued that revealing clothing could encourage inappropriate behaviour, questioning why women would “give men that opportunity”, despite acknowledging that women should be free to dress as they choose.

Sivaji’s comments have drawn widespread criticism on social media, with many pointing out that harassment occurs irrespective of clothing. Several celebrities and public figures have also condemned his remarks, calling them regressive and dismissive of women’s safety concerns.