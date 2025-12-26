Telugu

Mowgli to begin streaming on OTT on this date

Featuring Roshan Kanakala, Sakkshi Mhadolkar and Bandi Saroj Kumar in lead cast, Mowgli was directed by Sandeep Raj
Mowgli to begin streaming on OTT on this date
Mowgli
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
1 min read

Mowgli, the Roshan Kanakala starrer action-romance directed by Sandeep Raj, which had a theatrical release on December 13, has now set a OTT premiere date. The film will begin streaming on ETV Win on January 1.

Produced under the  People Media Factory banner, Mowgli starred actor-filmmaker Bandi Saroj Kumar as the main antagonist and marked the Teluug debut for Sakkshi Mhadolkar. The film revolved around the rebellious love story of a young boy (Roshan) who grew up in the wild, and a hearing-challenged junior artist (Sakkshi). 

Mowgli filmmaker Sandeep Raj: I was deeply disturbed when Akhanda 2 was postponed to December 12

While it received praises for its cinematography and production values, Mowgli overall received mixed reviews. The film also struggled at the box office because of the unexpected release date change for Akhanda 2. Harsha Chemudu, who played Prabhas Bunty, won accolades for his performance though.

Mowgli Movie Review: Efforts don’t match up with ambition in this disappointing action-romance

The technical team for Mowgli included cinematographer Rama Maruti M, art director Kiran Mamidi, and action choreographer Natraj Madigona. Costumes were by GV Annapurna and Sushmitha Bommidi. Rama Maruthi M & Radhakrishna Reddy are credited as co-writers. Kaala Bhairava was the music director. 

In our review for the film, we noted, “Very little lands in Mowgli — and the sad part is, there is no one inherent flaw at play. There are small cracks in the building throughout that lead to the crumbling down.”

Mowgli
Bandi Saroj Kumar
Roshan Kanakala
Sandeep Raj
Sakkshi Mhadolkar

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com