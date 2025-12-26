Mowgli to begin streaming on OTT on this date

Mowgli, the Roshan Kanakala starrer action-romance directed by Sandeep Raj, which had a theatrical release on December 13, has now set a OTT premiere date. The film will begin streaming on ETV Win on January 1.
Produced under the People Media Factory banner, Mowgli starred actor-filmmaker Bandi Saroj Kumar as the main antagonist and marked the Teluug debut for Sakkshi Mhadolkar. The film revolved around the rebellious love story of a young boy (Roshan) who grew up in the wild, and a hearing-challenged junior artist (Sakkshi).
While it received praises for its cinematography and production values, Mowgli overall received mixed reviews. The film also struggled at the box office because of the unexpected release date change for Akhanda 2. Harsha Chemudu, who played Prabhas Bunty, won accolades for his performance though.
The technical team for Mowgli included cinematographer Rama Maruti M, art director Kiran Mamidi, and action choreographer Natraj Madigona. Costumes were by GV Annapurna and Sushmitha Bommidi. Rama Maruthi M & Radhakrishna Reddy are credited as co-writers. Kaala Bhairava was the music director.
In our review for the film, we noted, “Very little lands in Mowgli — and the sad part is, there is no one inherent flaw at play. There are small cracks in the building throughout that lead to the crumbling down.”