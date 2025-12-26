Ravi Babu’s next titled Razor

The team also released a title teaser for their film, which gives a glimpse of the extreme violence that will be a major element in the film, in complete contrast to Ravi Babu’s recent popularity as a comedian and performer of light-hearted roles. The film is produced by Ravi Babu’s Flying Frogs production. Meanwhile, Suresh Productions is onboard as the presenter. More details about the primary cast and crew are yet to be announced.