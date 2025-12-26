Ravi Babu’s next titled Razor

Actor-filmmaker Ravi Babu, who is known among Telugu film goers for his versatility as a character actor announced the title of his next film on Wednesday. The film is titled Razor.
The team also released a title teaser for their film, which gives a glimpse of the extreme violence that will be a major element in the film, in complete contrast to Ravi Babu’s recent popularity as a comedian and performer of light-hearted roles. The film is produced by Ravi Babu’s Flying Frogs production. Meanwhile, Suresh Productions is onboard as the presenter. More details about the primary cast and crew are yet to be announced.
Ravi Babu hasn’t appeared in a Telugu movie in recent times. His last major role was in the Hasith Goli directorial Swag. As a director, his last film Crrush released in 2021.
The Razor team has tentatively announced Summer 2026 as the release window for their film.