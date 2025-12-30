Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda set to marry on February 26 in Udaipur: Sources

Actor couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur, sources told NDTV on Tuesday. The wedding is expected to be a private affair, attended by close family and friends.

According to sources, the actors got engaged on October 3, 2025, in Hyderabad. A reception for members of the film fraternity is likely to be held in Hyderabad after the wedding.

Addressing speculation recently, Rashmika Mandanna told The Hollywood Reporter that she would neither confirm nor deny the reports, saying she would speak about it “when it’s time”.

While the two have not publicly spoken about their relationship, they have often supported each other’s films on social media. They have shared screen space in Telugu hits such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and are reportedly set to reunite for director Rahul Sankrityan’s upcoming project.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Rashmika Mandanna recently appeared in Thamma alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and starred in the Telugu film The Girlfriend. Her upcoming projects include Cocktail 2 and Mysaa, while Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Rowdy Janardhana.

Rashmika Mandanna was earlier engaged to Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty in 2017; the engagement was mutually called off the following year.