Shree Nandu responds to criticism from Vanaveera director for not promoting their film

A few days ago, Vanaveera director Avinash had indirectly criticised actor Shree Nandu, stating that the actor did not participate in the film’s promotional activities. Nandu plays the antagonist in Vanaveera, which is set to release on January 1. Coincidentally, Psych Siddhartha, another film featuring Nandu in the lead, is also releasing on the same day. On Monday, at a promotional event for Psych Siddhartha, Nandu addressed the issue, explaining why he could not promote Vanaveera.
Explaining his absence from the promotions, Nandu said he was travelling extensively for Psych Siddhartha. “The Vanaveera producer messaged me in the evening, informing me that the trailer launch was scheduled for the next morning at 10 am and asked me to attend. At that time, I was in Guntur and had already planned to travel to another city, so it was not possible for me to make it,” he explained.
The actor further expressed his gratitude to director Avinash and the producer of Vanaveera for presenting him in a stylish manner. “They didn’t take my name, but the comments were indirectly about me, and everyone knows that. That is why I wanted to clarify,” he said.
“Recently, a journalist told me that in Telugu cinema, Mohan Babu garu is the only actor whose films — one as a lead and another as a villain — released on the same date. Now, my films Psych Siddhartha, where I play the lead, and Vanaveera, where I play the villain, are both releasing on January 1. That is actually a very positive thing for me,” said Nandu.
Nandu also spoke highly of the Vanaveera director and producer, clarifying that he was paid on a daily remuneration basis. “One day, I gave my call sheets until 9 pm, but the shoot continued until 2 am. I had another commitment the next day, so I informed them that I had to leave,” he said.
He added that actors should be informed about promotional activities at least a few days in advance. “I was informed just one day before, which made it difficult for me to manage,” he added.
Talking about Psych Siddhartha, Nandu admitted that the postponement of the film’s release came as a shock. “I was frustrated, shaken, and didn’t know what to do. I put my blood and sweat into the promotions, and December 25 was already registered as the release date. Suddenly, the film was postponed to January 1. All the promotions had to be repeated. Some people might even think the film has already been released, which put me in a difficult situation,” he said.
He added that his father’s advice helped him stay strong. “My father always told me to be brave and that everything will turn out well. That gave me the strength to continue promoting the film,” said Nandu.
Nandu also expressed happiness that the year ended on a positive note, with his film Dhandoraa receiving appreciation from audiences. “Starting the new year with the release of two films is special for me, and I hope both films do well,” he concluded.