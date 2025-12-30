Shree Nandu responds to criticism from Vanaveera director for not promoting their film

Talking about Psych Siddhartha, Nandu admitted that the postponement of the film’s release came as a shock. “I was frustrated, shaken, and didn’t know what to do. I put my blood and sweat into the promotions, and December 25 was already registered as the release date. Suddenly, the film was postponed to January 1. All the promotions had to be repeated. Some people might even think the film has already been released, which put me in a difficult situation,” he said.