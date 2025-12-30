Constable Kanakam season 2 gets premiere date

Constable Kanakam, the mystery-thriller starring Varsha Bollamma in the lead role, achieved considerable popularity upon its streaming premiere in August. The series is streaming on ETV Win. On Sunday, the streamer announced the premiere date for second season of the show.
Also featuring Megha Lekha in a major role, Constable Kanakam season 2 will begin streaming on January 8. Directed by Prashanth Kumar Dimmala, the plot of season 1 revolved around the disappearance of women in the remote village, a case which the protagonist decides to solve against all barriers.
Season 1 also gained a lot of traction with its cliff-hanger where it left a lot of questions about Chandrika (Megha Lekha) and her disappearances, leaving audience on edge and intrigued about next season. In our review for season 1, we noted, “The show had great potential to subvert many genre-conventions, and even does so on some occasions — but at the heart of it, Constable Kanakam plays it safer than it needed to. Fortunately, that doesn’t make it any less watchable either.”
Constable Kanakam also stars Rajeev Kanakala and Srinivas Avasarala in the lead cast. The series is produced by Kovelamudi Satya Sai Baba and Vemuri Hemanth Kumar under Meteor Entertainments, in association with ETV Win. The technical crew includes cinematographer Sriram Mukkupati, editor Madhav Kumar Gullapalli and composer Suresh Bobbili.
Constable Kanakam was also in news after the makers made allegations of plagiarism against Zee5’s Viraatapalem.