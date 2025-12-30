Constable Kanakam season 2 gets premiere date

Season 1 also gained a lot of traction with its cliff-hanger where it left a lot of questions about Chandrika (Megha Lekha) and her disappearances, leaving audience on edge and intrigued about next season. In our review for season 1, we noted, “The show had great potential to subvert many genre-conventions, and even does so on some occasions — but at the heart of it, Constable Kanakam plays it safer than it needed to. Fortunately, that doesn’t make it any less watchable either.”