Jagapathi Babu to play Appalasoori in Peddi; makers unveil character poster

Earlier today, we had reported about Boman Irani joining the sets of Ram Charan starrer Peddi. On Monday, the makers of the film also released a new character poster, revealing Jagapathi Babu’s look.
Jagapathi Babu looks unrecognisable in his appearance as a bespectacled, angry-looking old man. “The incredible Jagapathi Babuvas 'Appalasoori’ from Peddi. Brace yourselves for his masterclass performance in a strong, impactful role.” While more details about Jagapathi Babu’s role are awaited, he promisingly plays a principled and idealistic old man who is one of the catalysts in the protagonist’s heroic journey.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is billed as a rural sports drama, where cricket plays a major role. Janhvi Kapoor will be seen as the female lead. The ensemble cast also includes notable names like Shivarajkumar and Mirzapur fame Divyenndu. R Rathnavelu, who previously helmed cinematography for Devara, is onboard for Peddi.
Other prominent technicians include National Award winning editor Navin Nooli and production designer Avinash Kolla. AR Rahman is composing music for the film.
Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Peddi is mounted on a grand scale and promises to present Ram Charan in a never-before-seen avatar with multiple distinct looks. Slated for theatrical release on March 27, 2026, Peddi will clash at the box office against Nani starrer The Paradise, which will arrive a day prior.
Jagapathi Babu’s other recent on-screen appearances were in films like Mirai, Ghaati, and Akhanda 2.