Suresh Babu elected as new president of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce

Senior producer Daggubati Suresh Babu has been elected as the new president of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC). The elections were held on Sunday, where Suresh Babu contested on the Progressive Panel and emerged victorious.
A majority of members from the Progressive Panel secured positions on the Executive Committee, with 31 members elected. From the Mana Channel panel, which saw participation from several small producers, 17 members were elected to the Executive Committee.
Representatives from four sectors — producers, distributors, exhibitors, and studio owners — took part in the elections. This year, the president has been elected from the distribution sector, with Suresh Babu, who is also a distributor, taking charge.
Producer Ashok Kumar has been elected as the General Secretary, while Naga Vamsi, Bharath Bhushan, and Gemini Kiran will serve as vice-presidents of the TFCC. Mutyala Ramdas Naidu has been elected as the treasurer, and Vijayender Reddy and Mohan Vadlapatla will serve as joint secretaries.
Speaking about his priorities, Suresh Babu said, “My first priority is to coordinate with both the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments for the development of Telugu cinema, and to address the key issues currently facing the industry.”