Telugu

Bandla Ganesh launches new production house

Bandla Ganesh has earlier produced hit films like Gabbar Singh, Baadshah and Temper among others
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
1 min read

Actor-producer Bandla Ganesh, who made his foray into film production with the Ravi Teja starrer Anjaneyulu, has now announced the launch of his new production house, Bandla Ganesh Blockbusters (BG Blockbusters).

Ganesh previously produced films under the banner Parameswara Art Productions, which delivered many hits like Pawan Kalyan starrer Gabbar Singh, followed by films like Baadshah, Iddarammayilatho, and Temper. His other film productions include Teen Maar, Nee Jathaga Nenundali and Govindulu Andarivadele. With BG Blockbusters, Bandla Ganesh aims to make films that truly come from the heart while pushing creative boundaries. Ganesh and his team have ambitious plans to produce a series of exciting projects. One project has already been locked in, with an official announcement set to be made soon.

Ganesh is also known among Telugu film-goers as an actor, popular for his roles in films like Sarileru Neekevvaru and Chintakayala Ravi. Overall, Ganesh has been active in the industry for nearly 30 years now.

Earlier this year, Bandla Ganesh was also in news for his candid speech at the success meet event for Little Hearts, where he took indirect digs at a major Telugu actor while advising Mouli to remain humble and grounded in his new-found success.

