Bandla Ganesh launches new production house

Ganesh previously produced films under the banner Parameswara Art Productions, which delivered many hits like Pawan Kalyan starrer Gabbar Singh, followed by films like Baadshah, Iddarammayilatho, and Temper. His other film productions include Teen Maar, Nee Jathaga Nenundali and Govindulu Andarivadele. With BG Blockbusters, Bandla Ganesh aims to make films that truly come from the heart while pushing creative boundaries. Ganesh and his team have ambitious plans to produce a series of exciting projects. One project has already been locked in, with an official announcement set to be made soon.