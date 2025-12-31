Beauty set for OTT premiere on this date

With Ankith Koyya and Nilakhi Patra in the lead, Beauty released in theatres on September 19. Senior Naresh played an important role in this film, directed by JSS Vardhan. Now, this film is all set to stream exclusive digital premiere on ZEE5 from January 2.
The film is produced by Adidhala Vijaypal Reddy and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banners of Vanara Celluloid and Zee Studios, and is presented by A Maruthi Team Product. Beauty unfolds as an engaging blend of romance, emotion, and suspense. What begins as a tender love story gradually evolves into an emotionally gripping narrative driven by strong character arcs and heartfelt moments. The film’s emotional core, centred around love, family bonds, and a father’s unwavering determination, gives the story both intimacy and scale.
The ensemble cast, including Prasad Behara, Nithin Prasanna, Murali Goud, Vasuki Anand, Nanda Gopal, and Nagendra Medida, adds depth and authenticity to the narrative, ensuring every character leaves a lasting impression.
Vijai Bulganin provided the music that has emerged as a major highlight of the film, striking a chord with audiences across platforms. The soundtrack has delivered multiple viral successes, with the peppy 'Pretty Pretty' racing past 2 million views and the soulful 'Kannamma' crossing the million plus mark on YouTube. The film’s 139 minute runtime too helped keep viewers emotionally invested throughout.
Praised for its emotional sincerity and relatable characters the film has steadily built positive word of mouth, particularly for its emotional storytelling and family connect.
With its OTT premiere, Beauty is poised to find a larger and more diverse audience, making it a compelling watch for families, young viewers, and lovers of emotionally driven narratives.