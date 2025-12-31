Beauty set for OTT premiere on this date

The film is produced by Adidhala Vijaypal Reddy and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banners of Vanara Celluloid and Zee Studios, and is presented by A Maruthi Team Product. Beauty unfolds as an engaging blend of romance, emotion, and suspense. What begins as a tender love story gradually evolves into an emotionally gripping narrative driven by strong character arcs and heartfelt moments. The film’s emotional core, centred around love, family bonds, and a father’s unwavering determination, gives the story both intimacy and scale.