Siddu Jonnalagadda and Sithara Entertainments join hands again

Siddhu Jonnalagadda is going through a rough phase, as his last two films Jack and Telusu Kada failed to perform well at the box office. Despite this, Siddhu continues to enjoy strong star value and is known for his unique script choices and impactful performances. Now, he is back in the news with the announcement of his next project, marking yet another collaboration with Sithara Entertainments.
This film marks the third collaboration between Siddhu and the production house. Interestingly, Siddhu’s biggest success, Tillu Square, was produced by Sithara Entertainments, and before that, the duo delivered another hit with DJ Tillu. With this new project, they are aiming for a hat-trick.
The film will be produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios. The makers also shared a concept poster of their film on the occasion. The poster presents an interesting collage - showcasing a vivid small town overview on one end, and carrying the image of a rifle in faded background, hinting at an element of crime and violence as a major trope in the narrative.
In this new film, Siddhu Jonnalagadda will be seen in a fresh, intense, and entertaining avatar. Known for constantly reinventing himself, Siddhu once again shows his commitment to choosing stories that challenge him as an actor while keeping the audience engaged.
The project will be written and directed by Swaroop RSJ, who is known for his distinct narrative style and realistic storytelling. Swaroop earlier directed Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, starring Naveen Polishetty, which turned out to be a major success.
More details about the primary cast and crew are awaited.