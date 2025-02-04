‘Thandel cost more than we expected’

The production for Thandel was particularly challenging, Bunny Vas notes, stating that almost every scene set against a sea backdrop has been shot on live locations over 30 days. He adds, “There was only one storm scene where he had to use CGI.

Otherwise everything else has been done on location.” The production challenges included erecting a huge Karachi jail set, and recreating the village set-up. Bunny notes, “We had to recreate a village on the Mangalore coast. However, there is no pre-existing filmmaking culture there, Thandel being only second or third film to be shot there. So we had to arrange everything from scratch. This is the most outdoor shoot we have done ever,” he adds with a chuckle.

While on the subject of on-location shoots, Bunny Vas praises Naga Chaitanya for his commitment to the project. He recalls, “When I first told him the story, I specified how this role will require a certain skin-tone, a local slang, and will need to shoot continually at exterior locations. He said, ‘I will work on it.’ I thought he is reacting in his excitement to the story, but Chay surprised us all, the way he moulded himself.”