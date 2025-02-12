‘True comedy happens when someone fools others’

The trailer of upcoming Vishwak Sen starrer Laila created quite an uproar with its recently released trailer. Featuring the Gangs of Godavari actor in a woman’s disguise and brimming with risque dialogues, the trailer promised the film to deliver a completely contrasting brand of comedy, as compared to the recent blockbuster Sankranthiki Vasthunam. However, Laila director Ram Narayan claims that his film is very family audience-friendly. He explains, “It’s a bold subject.

However, there is nothing discomforting about the film’s visuals. Even when other characters are flirting with Vishwak Sen’s Laila, it will only seem comedic. I do prefer naughty jokes, and some phrases might seem bold, but visually, the film is clean.”

Infact, Ram Narayan asserts that they took special care in costume design for Laila for the same reasons. “We were quite concerned about how the female costumes would look on a male physique; they shouldn’t look vulgar. Even small fumbles on execution level can cause big damage to the movie, so we took great care of the styling and fittings, and our costume designer Harshitha designed great costumes for Vishwak,” he adds.

Shot over 63 days, Laila also had special care taken for the prosthetics of its protagonist’s feminine avatar, says Ram. Elaborating on the meticulous work behind the same, the director mentions that he had certain colours and style in mind when he wrote Laila’s character. “I wanted to present this differently since nobody has seen Vishwak in this avatar,” he adds.

Produced under the banner of Shine Screens, Laila tells the story of a savvy make-up artist who is compelled to take up the disguise of a woman to protect himself, and yet lands up attracting more attention from other men around him.

Talking about how the idea for Laila came about, Ram Narayan says, “I wanted to do something with a different subject when the idea of a hero in a female get-up came up. It’s a unique idea, but not done that often in the recent past. The idea of protagonist being a make up artist came up because it would be a nice justification for how the hero can use his own talent to get into that look. Believability was very important here.”