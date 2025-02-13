INTERVIEW|‘Appreciation from Panchayat fans means the most’

Weren’t you worried about your performance being influenced as you watched the original?

I had to watch it to see different layers of storytelling and to see what the show was trying to say. Every episode has something to say, but not in your face. There is something called ‘superobjective’ in every play or movie — where whatever you do, overacting or subtle acting, is aligned to the overall objective. So you shouldn’t go for the low-hanging fruits of histrionics.

Was there any particularly difficult scene, in terms of capturing Shyam’s emotional turmoil?

Honestly, I didn’t have much difficulty; I went in with a good amount of prep. Every day, I would talk to both my co-actors and director Bhaskhar Maurya before shooting. I don’t feel I am a gifted actor. However, preparation gives you the confidence to improvise.

However, in the scene where Shyam is interrogated by police and reaches an emotional threshold, we had to get the audience’s empathy. So that scene took a lot of retakes. It resonated with men, because for most men, there comes a phase where you slowly lose your inner circle and reach a point of discontent.

Every actor in that scene was so good..

Good casting is half the job done. Every small character in Sivarapalli was a ten-on-ten — be it Vamsi, who played the groom, or Narendra, who played the groom’s friend.

Whenever I meet good actors, I keep referring them to filmmakers. I know where I came from; there were days when I wish I was referred. Now that I have some standing, I feel I should help as much as possible. It’s only when actors innovate that the storytelling progresses.

What was TVF’s involvement in the project like?

Nikhil Vaddiboina, our creative producer, was the bridge between TVF and us. He is natively Telugu, and he also knows Bombay industry. He put everything together — the talent, crew, etc.

Also, Nikhil had great clarity on how much we needed to shoot every day. Sometimes, we kept on shooting for sake of perfection, but he knew where to stop and how much was enough. Sometimes I would be doubtful whether I got it right, but Nikhil and Bhaskhar would assure me.

'Panchayat' has a strong, loyal fanbase. Were you prepared for the criticism too?

Some people have an elitist approach — I had that phase too, where I judged everyone who didn’t like Anurag Kashyap films. But then you grow up. So when people criticised the Sivarapalli trailer, you know where it came from. However, once the show was out, my social media was filled with how surprised people were. The real kick was to receive appreciation from those who had already watched the original.