‘There is a surprise actor in 'Laila’

Vishwak Sen is set to take on an unconventional role in Laila. Directed by Ram Narayan, the film features the actor in a female makeover, a transformation not taken up by any actor in recent times. As the release date approaches, Vishwak speaks about the film, his character, and the challenges of playing Laila.

For Vishwak, taking on a female role was always on his mind. “Like every artist, I have always wanted to try different roles. Watching films like Bhamane Satyabhamane, Madam, Chitram Bhalare Vichitram, and Remo, I thought it would be fun. It has been nearly two decades since a mainstream hero played a female role. When this story came to me, I saw it as the perfect opportunity,” he said.

When asked about his reaction to the film’s initial narration, “I laughed throughout! Most of my past films have been serious, but this story felt refreshing. Laila is not an adult movie but an out-and-out youthful entertainer,” he emphasised.

In Laila, Vishwak plays Sonu, a character who is forced to take on the identity of Laila under unusual circumstances. The transformation from Sonu to Laila is driven by the character’s struggles, Vishwak notes, adding, “He faces three major problems, and turning into Laila is his way of escaping them. We showed two but there’s another one hidden. You’ll have to watch the film to know more.”

Elaborating on the physical transformation and the time-consuming makeup process, the Gaami actor said “It took nearly two and a half hours. Makeup artist Nikki made sure there were no compromises, making it look completely natural.”

Apart from Vishwak, Laila stars Akanksha Singh who makes her Telugu debut. “Her character is surprising, and she has performed brilliantly,” he said. He also added, “Abhimanyu Singh’s role will be fun. There is also a special surprise actor in the film,” Vishwak said, hinting at an interesting cameo.

Despite the unique nature of his role, Vishwak has chosen not to promote Laila in the female avatar. “Laila, the character should be experienced on the big screen,” he explains. However, he did not rule out the possibility of revisiting the character. “I do feel like doing the get-up again. There’s even a great cliffhanger scene that could set up a sequel. If the response is strong, we might add it in the second week.”

Laila hits theatres on February 14.