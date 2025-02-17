It’s a big war to get space for a small film, says Samuthirakani

Samuthirakani, the veteran actor-director who plays the lead role in the upcoming film Ramam Raghavam, had a particularly busy 2024, having appeared in as many as 14 films, including Hanu-Man, Indian 2 and Garudan. Talking about his criteria for choosing films or roles, Samuthirakani reveals, “When you hear a story, it should say something to you, and your mind should be open to receive that.

Within 5-10 minutes of a narration, you should get an indication of whether it connects with you. If it doesn’t, I just stay silent.” The actor admits that he has ended up leaving a few good films too. “The film’s box office potential becomes evident only after it releases, of course,” he says.

On how he came onboard for Ramam Raghavam, Samuthirakani recalls his association with debut director Dhanraj that goes back 12 years, to when Dhanraj had worked in his film Janda Pai Kapiraju. Samuthirakani remembers the Jabardasth actor as someone who “was always doing something, narrating some stories, always with a nice vibe.”

Ramam Raghavam isn’t the first script that Dhanraj pitched to Samuthirakani. The actor recalls, “The script for Vimanam (2023) was brought to me by Dhanraj. Siva Prasad Yanala, the Vimanam director, had written another story during the period.

I remember Dhanraj narrated the idea to me while I was walking from my caravan to the sets. He told me the story and conveyed its different aspects, how it’s based on real incidents happening around us.” Samuthirakani goes on to add, “I agreed to do it right then and there. It was a small promise, now executed.”

Samuthirakani says that he tries to bring an edge to his performances for each of his father characters. He adds, “Even in commercial cinema, I try to keep my performance in a realistic space. Ramam Raghavam too is in a separate space from other mainstream films; there’s no loud acting here. I feel whatever the zone of the film is, the audience must be immersed within the narrative within the first few minutes.”