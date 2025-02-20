‘Ramam Raghavam' will leave you disturbed: Director Dhanraj Koranani

Why the decision to shoot in two languages instead of dubbing, despite this being a small-budget film?

Samuthirakani sir is a big star in Tamil Nadu. Pramodini gaaru too is very famous. After Pushpa, Sunil sir is a pan-India face. This way, since we have known faces, we thought of selling it as bilingual. It becomes a safer commercial prospect — if it underperforms in one language, it can make up in another. Also, I feel if a film is dubbed, it doesn’t remain an original. It’s our way of giving the Tamil audience that respect. Cinema is bigger than us; we shouldn’t betray it.

Did you seek any advice from Samuthirakani sir, who is a renowned filmmaker himself, while making this film?

I used to often ask Samuthirakani sir, ‘Am I doing anything wrong?’ to which he would say, ‘If you did, would I act in your film?’ When an actor like him can put so much trust in you, one must do our best to avoid any mistakes. No actor should ask, ‘Why this scene, why that dialogue?’ I would like to believe I did enough homework and preparation during the scripting process. Also, my actors gave me that respect. Even if I asked for 10-15 takes, they obliged. When I am near the monitor, I don’t think about the budget. All those thoughts are processed before going to sets. Once I am on location, I am only thinking about how to get the scene right.

After spending so many years on the sets as an actor, were there any new learnings about the craft of filmmaking as you helmed a film?

I respect directors more now. When we take our time to walk from caravan to the sets, we take two extra minutes; we never think about one extra close shot the director could get in that time. Directors are always making compromises and never get enough time. When a day’s shoot is wrapped, the director has to immediately plan for the next day. I learnt to value their time more with this experience.

You are so popular for Jabardasth, among other comic roles. Has it been difficult to break the comic image?

An actor is complete only when they can capture all emotions, all rasas. Also, if we know we can do something else well, we are tempted to tap into that element more often. With me, it happened in films like Pilla Zamindar and Bujji Ila Raa. You do roles like Ramam Raghavam to prove yourself as an artist.

Tomorrow, I can go back to full-fledged comedy. However, if one has to list my top 10 films — among films like Bhagamathie and Raju Gari Gadhi, a film like Ramam Raghavam should hold the centre stage. It’s a character nobody will want to let go of.