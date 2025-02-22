‘Every day on Mazaka sets was a festival’: Actress Ritu Varma

Ritu Varma is set to appear in a role she has never played before in Mazaka, the upcoming commercial entertainer directed by Dhamaka fame Trinadha Rao Nakkina. Ritu gained fame as an ambitious girl-next-door character in Pelli Choopulu (2016). She has done impactful author-backed roles, like in her recent outing, Swag.

Mazaka marks the first out-and-out commercial project for the young Telugu actor. Produced by Rajesh Danda, the film also stars Anshu, known for Manmadhudu, and Rao Ramesh in significant roles. With its theatrical release slated for February 26, as a Shivaratri special, Ritu talked about the film.

Reflecting on what drew her to Mazaka, Ritu mentioned that the story’s blend of entertainment and emotion stood out to her. “When Prasanna gaaru narrated the story, it felt very entertaining. At the same time, the story has a high emotional quotient. The two female characters play a crucial role, and I liked the narration a lot. I kept laughing throughout,” she said.

Ritu plays a college student in Mazaka, a character shaped by childhood emotional conflicts. Elaborating on her role, she said, “My relationship with Sundeep’s character is very interesting. My role has been presented in a new way, something I have not done before. I am confident that the audience will like it.” On her experience working with Sundeep Kishan, Ritu said he was ‘a very positive person, a lovely co-star, very energetic, and supportive.’

Ritu also spoke about Anshu’s return to Telugu cinema, calling her hard-working and dedicated. “She has even taken Telugu classes. I am excited for her comeback,” she noted.

A particularly memorable moment for Ritu was a single-take scene she performed alongside Rao Ramesh. She recalled, “Everyone was very happy with the output. Rao Ramesh gaaru called me after dubbing and said, ‘You did it amazingly, amma. I have never seen such a scene in my 16-year career.’ That meant a lot to me.”