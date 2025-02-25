I didn’t want to wake up angry 20 years later: Actor Anshu

Anshu was one of the few actors to get the chance to begin his career with big stars like Nagarjuna and Prabhas. However, after playing substantial roles in a blockbuster like Manmadhudu (2002) and the Prabhas-starrer Raghavendra (2003), Anshu disappeared from Telugu cinema, only to return 22 years later.

The actor plays Yashoda in the upcoming comedy entertainer Mazaka, which stars Sundeep Kishan, Rao Ramesh, and Ritu Varma in the lead cast. Anshu recalls the time she did Manmadhudu and Raghavendra, “I was very young then, barely 16 years old.

If I were slightly older, I would have taken my career seriously. But given my age, I needed some time to mature emotionally.” Anshu, who then finished her studies and had a steady career as a psychologist for many years, says that she has no regrets. “If I had stayed, I wouldn’t have met my husband Sachin and had my two lovely children. And I am happy with my achievements,” she adds.

And yet, Anshu candidly admits that she didn’t have the confidence to try her luck in movies again. It was only the re-release of Manmadhudu in August 2023 that gave her the push. She reflects, “After the film re-released, my Instagram follower count went from 1k to 50k. It gave me a lot of visibility. It was like my late father was doing things for me from up there.”

After Manmadhudu’s re-release, Anshu decided to book three return flights to India over a span of many months. She recalls telling her husband, ‘I have to commit this time. If nothing happens in 2024, I will be happy that at least I tried.’ The actor goes on to add, “However, I didn’t want to wake up at the age of 60 and feel angry at myself for not trying.”

Talking about her role in Mazaka, Anshu describes her character Yashoda as “a headstrong and ambitious woman, someone who has gone through emotional pain in the past that reflects in the present story.”