A middling comedy saved by its sentimentality
Mazaka(2.5 / 5)
Two unmarried men have been living together and sharing a house for years, with no one to answer to, nobody they are accountable to. They dine when they want, have alcohol when they want, and return home when they want. Sounds like a bachelor’s paradise—except it’s not. For some men, contrary to the stereotype, all that matters is having a family. Every farcical story has a genuine sentiment at the heart of it. That’s the charm of some of these comedies—you are laughing at the protagonists, sometimes along with them, but underneath all the chuckles, you want them to overcome their obstacles and just be happy. Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s latest offering Mazaka is one such entertainer that attempts to blend humour and sentiment and manages to pass muster. Just about.
Director: Trinadha Rao Nakkina
Cast: Sundeep Kishn, Rao Ramesh, Ritu Varma, Anshu, Murali Sharma
Krishna (Sundeep Kishn) and Venkat (Rao Ramesh) are a father-son duo who are desperate to have a traditional family, living for years with the stigma of living in ‘a home with no women.’ The two incidentally find the love of their lives at the same time and begin their relentless pursuit to fulfil their idea of a complete family.
The first half takes a little time to bring on the laughs. There are plenty of familiar tropes, interspersed with a few new elements, like the ‘hero’ never resorting to overt brawn display to beat his adversary. Mazaka is also blatant in its attempts to be a crowd-pleaser, in the most templated of manners. The narrative stops for the staple song-and-dance sequences, the last of which truly acts as a speedbreaker, doing more harm than good. Some of the jokes pack a punch, and others don’t. What largely works for the film is that it keeps us considerably invested in the two love stories. The pre-interval segment, especially, springs a handful of surprises, giving a new twist to the central relationships at hand.
The second half of Mazaka is all gags, no plot. Writer Prasanna Kumar Bezawada pushes his luck for far too long in the post-interval portions, as Krishna and Venkat flail through their attempts to convince their partners to let go of their stubborn resolve. While Nizar Shafi’s cinematography is lively, and Leon James delivers a sweet background score, they can only go so far in elevating the narrative. The proceedings only get more exhausting with the flashback trope, as we move back and forth out of the narration to the present timeline that barely adds to the humour (despite a sincere Ajay doing his best to keep up with the broad slapstick material).
Amidst all the tomfoolery, it’s the senior actors who make the most of the opportunity. Murali Sharma, who gets an elaborate introduction scene establishing his wacky character, is at his hammy best, and I mean this in the sincerest manner possible. However, this is undoubtedly a Rao Ramesh show. Playing an old man who is young at heart, Rao Ramesh outshines his co-stars in virtually every scene, nailing the comedic high pitch without going overboard. Sundeep Kishn struggles to match Ramesh’s unhinged energy but shares an endearing chemistry with the Pushpa 2 actor, and the two salvage many mediocre scenes with their timing. Even when the sentimentality lands, it is because of the earnestness on display by both these actors.
Ritu Varma and Anshu are earnest but are saddled with weakly etched characters. Even after introducing the main conflict that centres around Meera (Ritu Varma) and Yashoda (Anshu), the writer serves us with a weak backstory that barely helps us empathise with these two women any better. The film also doesn’t spend enough time establishing how much of a neglected child Krishna (Sundeep Kishn) has been, with never having the privilege to call someone ‘Amma.’ And yet, when the moment arrives where Yashoda gives Krishna the right and responsibilities of a son, it strikes a gentle chord. A similar moment later is salvaged purely on account of Ramesh and Ritu Varma’s performances, where Venky and Meera share a homely moment together. That, in a nutshell, is Mazaka—the humour dwindles, the conflict setup falls apart, but the sentiment lands.