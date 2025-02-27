A middling comedy saved by its sentimentality

Two unmarried men have been living together and sharing a house for years, with no one to answer to, nobody they are accountable to. They dine when they want, have alcohol when they want, and return home when they want. Sounds like a bachelor’s paradise—except it’s not. For some men, contrary to the stereotype, all that matters is having a family. Every farcical story has a genuine sentiment at the heart of it. That’s the charm of some of these comedies—you are laughing at the protagonists, sometimes along with them, but underneath all the chuckles, you want them to overcome their obstacles and just be happy. Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s latest offering Mazaka is one such entertainer that attempts to blend humour and sentiment and manages to pass muster. Just about.

Director: Trinadha Rao Nakkina

Cast: Sundeep Kishn, Rao Ramesh, Ritu Varma, Anshu, Murali Sharma

Krishna (Sundeep Kishn) and Venkat (Rao Ramesh) are a father-son duo who are desperate to have a traditional family, living for years with the stigma of living in ‘a home with no women.’ The two incidentally find the love of their lives at the same time and begin their relentless pursuit to fulfil their idea of a complete family.