Chhaava to release in Telugu

Chhaava, the recently released Vicky Kaushal starrer historical drama that has performed exceptionally well in Hindi belt, will now have a release in Telugu version as well. Renowned production banner Geetha Arts will be distributing the film in the two Telugu states, slating it for March 7 release.

Maddock Films, the production house behind Chhaava, shared the update on their X page, with the caption, “ The epic tale of India’s courageous son, Chhaava is now all set to roar in Telugu by popular demand. Witness the biggest spectacle in Telugu from March 7th.” The film’s female lead Rashmika Mandanna too shared the update on her social media pages.

Earlier this week, Chhaava surpassed the lifetime collections of Uri: The Surgical Strike to become the biggest hit of Vicky Kaushal’s career. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also starred Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, and Vineet Kumar in significant roles. In our review for the film, we noted, “There is an attempt to understand a historical figure even if it is oftentimes scattered and unimaginative. But all possibility of nuance is soon lost to noise. Loud and proud, Chhaava adulates its subject to a level that it becomes more plain than profound.”