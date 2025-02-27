Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Aditya 369 set for 4K re-release in this season

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s classic Aditya 369, widely regarded as India’s first sci-fi film, is set for a grand re-release in 4K this summer. Directed by the iconic maker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao and presented by SP Balasubramaniam, the film originally released in 1991 and introduced Telugu audiences to the concept of time travel on the big screen.

Backed by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner, Aditya 369 is considered a milestone in Telugu cinema for its innovative storytelling and technical achievements. Balakrishna played a dual role in the film, including the historical figure Sri Krishna Devaraya. The film stood the test of time and became a classic due to Singeetam’s direction, Jandhyala’s dialogues, Ilaiyaraaja’s music, and the contributions of its ensemble cast and technical team.

Announcing the re-release, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad expressed enthusiasm about bringing the film back to cinemas in a digitally remastered format. “Impressing audiences of all ages and Nandamuri fans, Aditya 369 set a benchmark for sci-fi movies in Indian cinema. We are excited to present this visual wonder once again on the big screen,” he said.

With upgraded visuals and sound, Aditya 369 is all set to amaze a new generation of viewers to its time-travel adventure. The makers are yet to announce a release date.