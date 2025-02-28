Dhanush’s Kuberaa gets a release date

Sekhar Kammula, known for films like Happy Days, Godavari and Fidaa, is working with Dhanush in his next feature Kuberaa. On Thursday, the makers officially announced June 20 as the release date for their film.

The makers also released a new poster, featuring Dhanush and Nagarjuna in a face-off. Additionally, the film stars Jim Sarbh and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead cast. The first glimpse of the film was released in November last year. Set against the gritty backdrop of Mumbai, Kuberaa promises to be a thriller, centered around the rags-to-riches journey of its protagonist.

Kuberaa marks Sekhar’s 10th feature film as a directorial. His last directorial was the 2021 film Love Story, which starred Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. The film marks his first collaboration with Dhanush as well as composer Devi Sri Prasad. Kuberaa also boasts of prominent names in the technical team, with Nikesh Bommi in charge of cinematography, Thota Tharani helming the production designer and Karthika Srinivas as the editor.

The film is jointly produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas and Amigo Creation. Besides Telugu, Kuberaa will also release in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada.